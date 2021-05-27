Tips from the American Red Cross to remain ‘Water Smart’ this summer

(WBNG) -- Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and outdoor fun. The American Red Cross wants to use this time to remind everyone to be "water smart" this summer.

The organization provided the following list of tips to stay safe:

Prevent unsupervised access to water. Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers and keep a constant eye for any water dangers such as portable splash pools/slides, buckets and bathtubs.

Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm’s reach of young children and new swimmers. Kids should follow the rules. Designate a “water watcher” to keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.

Always wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat and if in a situation beyond someone’s skill level.

Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair — everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy even in areas supervised by lifeguards. Always maintain constant attention and actively supervise children even when lifeguards are present.

There are more resources available at the Red Cross's website along with classes on water safety.