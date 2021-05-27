Utah Jazz fan’s lawsuit over taunting incident dismissed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A lawsuit against the Utah Jazz by a fan who was banned for life from the team’s arena for directing what were called racial taunts at Russell Westbrook has been dismissed by a judge. Shane Keisel has denied making racial remarks while heckling Westbrook during a game in 2019. He says the high-profile incident cost him his job and exposed him to online threats. The Jazz stood by its decision to ban him. Keisel’s attorney said Thursday that his client intends to appeal the trial court’s decision. The ruling came just hours after Westbrook was once again a victim of unruly fan behavior, this time in Philadelphia.