Vestal graduate’s long journey to the national championship game

SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- Jake Nelson was an All-American lacrosse player in high school. In college, it's been a unique journey to where he is now, but he says he appreciates that.

Vestal High School's all-time leading scorer with 293 points, he dominated at the high school level and chose to stay home and play at Binghamton University.

After one year, Nelson chose to transfer, this time choosing warmer pastures to play at Mercer University in Georgia. While there, he netted 14 goals, added nine assists and earned conference player of the week honors once.

Still, he wasn't comfortable being so far from home. So he transferred a second time.

He spent three years at Syracuse playing at a juggernaut in the lacrosse world. Three years that looked more like one. He was forced to redshirt is first season due to transfer rules, and his 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic.

When the NCAA announced that athletes would get an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, he chose to transfer again, this time across town.

He now plays at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, a division 2 powerhouse that's often overshadowed by it's crosstown, division 1 counterparts.

Nelson leads Le Moyne with 24 goals paired with 14 assists as he looks to cap his sixth and final season of collegiate lacrosse with a national championship.

The Dolphins are now 14-0 in their 2021 campaign and one win away from claiming their sixth national title.