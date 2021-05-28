2 charged in slaying of military couple in their front yard

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County Police have charged two men in the fatal shooting of a military couple in the front yard of their Springfield home. Police announced the arrests of Ronnie Marshall and D’Angelo Strand on Thursday evening. They are charged with two counts of second-degree murder and firearms violations and are being held without bond. Court records do not list an attorney for either man. Police identified the victims as 55-year-old Army Col. Dr. Edward McDaniel Jr. and 63-year-old Army Retired Col. Brenda McDaniel. News outlets report that Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the suspects and victims had some dispute.