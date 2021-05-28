Broome County Humane Society brings in over 50 animals

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It’s never a dull moment when it comes to the Broome County Humane Society. Friday, a regularly scheduled transport of dogs turned into a day filled with a lot more furry faces than expected.

The manager of the county's humane society, Amberly Ondria, says that it was a bit of a surprise for her and her team.

"We had that planned for 12 dogs to come in and as those dogs were coming off the bus to get here we got a call for a case that needed our assistance which ended up being 30 dogs.”

Ondria says she was confident that her team could handle the now 51 animals that now inhabit the shelter.

“We did the best we could and the staff was awesome and they jumped in and helped, whether that was prepping folders, prepping cages, helping moms getting babies situated, they really did what they do best.”

Ondria tells us that this time of year typically brings in more animals.

“We are definitely in the busy season. We are, you know, at the beginning of kitten season which usually starts in April or May. All of our foster homes, they have kittens with them and we will be busy until September, October depending on the season.”

The Broome County Humane Society is looking for donations to help with the influx of animals from this past week. You can find their list of needs here.