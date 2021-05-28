CBS hitting stride on soccer coverage with Champion’s League

CBS is hoping to set the record for the most-watched English-language U.S. broadcast of a Champions League final Saturday when Chelsea faces Manchester City. The 2018 final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Fox drew 2.01 million, while the 2019 Liverpool-Tottenham match attracted 1.51 million on TNT. The game continues a busy soccer stretch for CBS. Coverage of the National Women’s Soccer League is ongoing while Brazil’s top league begins play this weekend. CBS adds Italy’s Serie A in August.