Croatia to buy 12 French Rafale fighters for $1.2 billion

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has decided to purchase 12 used Rafale fighter jets from France for nearly 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-era aircraft and strengthen its air force amid lingering tensions in the Balkans. The decision announced by Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Friday follows a long bidding process plagued by delays that also included offers from the United States, Sweden and Israel. Plenkovic says Croatia’s largest single military purchase since it split from the Yugoslav federation in the 1991-95 war will be worth 999 million euros and will involve 10 single-seater and two 2-seater F3R Rafales.