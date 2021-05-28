Ex-campaign manager for Ohio U.S. Rep pleads guilty to theft

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former campaign manager for a veteran member of Congress has pleaded guilty to two federal counts alleging he stole more than $1.4 million from the campaign. Forty-one-year-old Jamie Schwartz appeared Friday in federal court in Cincinnati. Prosecutors have agreed not to seek a prison sentence longer than 32 months for Schwartz on charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. He has expressed remorse and agreed to pay back the embezzled money. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black didn’t immediately set a sentencing date. A message for comment was emailed to Republican Rep. Steve Chabot’s campaign office without immediate response.