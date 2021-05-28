GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at CapitolUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
The Senate fell short of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.
It was another sign of GOP fealty to former President Donald Trump.
Trump has called the bill a “Democratic trap.” Four people died in the riot, and a police officer collapsed and died afterward of what authorities said were natural causes.
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press