GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

Updated
Last updated today at 1:29 pm
1:00 pm PoliticalTop Stories
congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The Senate fell short of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.

It was another sign of GOP fealty to former President Donald Trump.

Trump has called the bill a “Democratic trap.” Four people died in the riot, and a police officer collapsed and died afterward of what authorities said were natural causes.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press

Associated Press

