Grilling safety tips from the American Red Cross

(WBNG) -- Memorial Day weekend is one of the most popular times of the year for grilling across the country and the American Red Cross wants to make sure everyone does it safely.

The organization explains that even though three out of four Americans have used a grill, more than 10,000 fires are started each year by a grill accident. To make sure everyone remains safe this year here are 5 tips from the Red Cross;

1. Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

2. Never grill indoors — not in the house, camper, tent nor any enclosed area.

3. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

4. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

5. Use long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.