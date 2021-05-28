Hall of a trade: Deadline acquisitions are difference-makers

Trade deadline acquisitions are already paying big dividends for teams that have advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs. The Boston Bruins have gotten their money’s worth from 2018 league MVP Taylor Hall, and defenseman Mike Reilly has proved vital amid injuries. The Tampa Bay Lightning are hoping for the same from defenseman David Savard as the playoffs move along. The New York Islanders might not have gotten past Jeff Carter and Pittsburgh if not for trade pickups Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. Whether big-name additions or depth moves, many late-season trades are paying off.