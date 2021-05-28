Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz all say they have banned fans after incidents in their respective arenas. The Knicks banned a fan they said spit on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the 76ers not only banned but revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. The Jazz said three fans were banned for a verbal altercation. Players are asking the NBA to do more to protect them, and the league says it will vigorously enforce rules surrounding fan conduct. Hawks coach Nate McMillan summed up the behavior Thursday, saying, “We’re just living in a society where people don’t have respect anymore.”

MIAMI (AP) — Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins for a four-game split. Herrera doubled in the fourth inning, threw out a runner from center field and started the ninth against Yimi García by driving a full-count fastball in front of the right field wall. With runners at the corners, Torreyes hit a one-hopper to García, who rather than throw home decided to spin and throw to second. Torreyes beat second baseman Isan Díaz’s throw to first.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs took advantage of some heads-up baserunning by Jose Baez to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. Baez got in a rundown between home and first after a routine grounder, buying time for Willson Contreras to score all the way from second. Baez reached second on the play then scored on a single by Ian Happ to help the Cubs win for the ninth time in 11 games. Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds and Michael Perez homered for Pittsburgh. The Pirates have dropped 8 of 9.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have serious issues with their goaltending following a first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders. Goalie Tristan Jarry allowed 21 goals in six games, including three in a 3-minute span of Game 6 that helped the Islanders take the series. Jarry has two years left on his contract but his future could be elsewhere. Captain Sidney Crosby says he hopes the team’s core group stays together going forward but changes could be coming. The Penguins are just 3-13 in their last 16 playoff games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell as a personnel executive. Caldwell spent the past eight years in Jacksonville, which had one winning season in that span. In his new role with the Eagles, Caldwell will contribute to evaluating the team while also assisting with both the pro scouting and college scouting process. The Eagles also promoted Catherine Raîche to vice president of football operations and Ameena Soliman to pro scout. In other changes to the football operations department, Brandon Brown and Ian Cunningham both were named director of player personnel.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reid Johnston outdueled Matt Gilbertson, striking out 10 in eight innings, and N.C. State advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals with a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh. Johnston retired the last 13 batters he faced, and Evan Justice added a pair of strikeouts as he picked up his eighth save of the season. Panthers starter Gilbertson bounced back from a three-run second inning, allowing one base runner the rest of the way and finishing a complete game on 134 pitches. He struck out 10, including all three batters in the top of the ninth.