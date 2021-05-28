Marchand and the Bruins host New York to start playoff series

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (33-16-7, third in the East Division during the regular season)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -163, Islanders +137; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Bruins host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders to begin the Nhl second round. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. In their last regular season meeting on May 10, Boston won 3-2 in overtime. Taylor Hall scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

The Bruins are 33-16-7 against opponents in the East Division. Boston leads the league with nine shorthanded goals, led by Brad Marchand with four.

The Islanders are 32-17-7 against the rest of their division. New York averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 29 goals and has 69 points. Patrice Bergeron has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mathew Barzal has 45 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 28 assists for the Islanders. Anthony Beauvillier has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.0 assists, 5.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Ondrej Kase: out for season (upper body), Kevan Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (hand).

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.