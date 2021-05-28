Pens goalie Jarry intent on learning from playoff woes

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry says he’s going to spend the summer focus on improving following a shaky playoff performance. Jarry struggled at times during Pittsburgh’s first-round loss to the New York Islanders. Jarry gave up 21 goals in the six-game series, including three in a span of 3 minutes during Game 6 as the Islanders surged to victory. Jarry says he’s can’t worry about whether the team will bring in a veteran to challenge him next season and insists his confidence isn’t shaken going forward.