Phillies to return to full capacity as city eases limits

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Declining coronavirus infections in Philadelphia mean the Phillies will soon be able to pack their ballpark. The city says capacity limits for businesses and events and social distancing rules will go away on Wednesday, more than a week ahead of schedule. Officials said Friday that the relatively low number of new cases and a test positivity rate of less than 3% made it possible to ease most restrictions earlier than planned. The city says its indoor mask mandate and an 11 p.m. last call at bars and restaurants will continue until at least June 11.