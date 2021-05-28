Rain wipes out Rockies-Pirates; split doubleheader Saturday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Friday night’s scheduled game between the Colorado Rockies and Pirates in Pittsburgh was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday. The Pirates will enter the doubleheader on a six-game losing streak. The Rockies have lost three straight. Colorado right-hander Jon Gray (4-4, 3.43 ERA) was scheduled to face Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller (2-6, 7.41) on Friday night. They are expected to pitch in one of Saturday’s games.