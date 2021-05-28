Skip to Content

Search found ‘significant’ contraband at Pennsylvania track

10:00 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials say that state horse-racing inspectors searching Parx Racing facilities in suburban Philadelphia discovered a “significant” amount of contraband. Their findings possibly include medications designed to boost a horse’s racing performance. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Tom Chuckas, the state’s director of thoroughbred horse racing, told the State Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday that some of what was found was unlabeled or expired medication. Chuckas says an investigation is underway. Joe Wilson, chief operating officer of Parx Racing, says three horses were scratched from races at Parx on Tuesday as a result of a trainer being suspended in connection to the search.

Associated Press

