Senate R&D bill to counter China runs into GOP opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to approve a big innovation bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries. A vote is expected Friday. The bill is key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans. Some Republicans are trying to halt it. The measure includes $50 billion to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing amid a shortfall that’s hit a range of industries. Proceedings came to a standstill late Thursday when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and others protested the rush to finish and insisted on more changes. The Senate resumed Friday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying he has “every intention of sticking it out until the job is done.”