Tonight: Cold and rainy. Chance of rain is 100%. Low: 38-43

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

9:10pm update: Steady rain continues over the next few hours. Rain intensity tapers slowly overnight. It will remain fall-like with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. The chance of rain is 100%.



Tonight on 12 News we'll talk about what has changed with the weekend forecast and we'll let you know whether or not flooding is a concern.