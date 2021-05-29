Brubaker, Bucs open doubleheader with 7-0 win over Rockies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JT Brubaker tossed six shutout innings to help the Pittsburgh Pirates win the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies 7-0. Brubaker recovered from his previous two starts to improve his record to 4-4. He had allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 18 and surrendered seven in 5 1/3 innings to the Atlanta Braves five days later. Jon Gray had his shortest outing in 11 starts for the Rockies this season. He gave up three runs on four hits in three innings to fall to 4-4. Bryan Reynolds hit his team-leading sixth homer for Pittsburgh, a two-run shot to right that pushed the lead to 5-0 in the fifth.