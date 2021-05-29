Community remembers Trooper Skinner 7 years after death

(WBNG) -- Today, May 29th marks the 7 year anniversary of the death of New York State Trooper Christopher Skinner.

Trooper Skinner was hit and killed in 2014 while conducting a traffic stop on I-81.

Skinner was a 13 year veteran of the State Police's Troop C.

In November of 2016, Almond Upton of Florida was sentenced to life in prison for Skinner’s death.

State and local police are remembering Trooper Skinner's life today and his service to police work and to the community.

A memorial blood drive is held annually in December in honor of Trooper Skinner.