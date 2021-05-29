Cornell University celebrates 153rd graduating class

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Cornell University held a series of smaller, in-person commencement ceremonies this week in place of its usual singular ceremony to celebrate the graduating class of 2021.

The commencement ceremonies took place all week long, with the last group of graduates celebrating their ceremonies Sunday.

The week of graduations was able to be live streamed through the university's website, and officials say COVID-19 precautions were taken in accordance with state and health department guidelines.