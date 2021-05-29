General Clinton Canoe Regatta makes (virtual) return to the river

BAINBRIDGE (WBNG) -- If you were around the Susquehanna River this weekend near Bainbridge, chances are you saw some competition on the water.

The Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta made a return this year, and although there were participants in the water, the race aspect was completely virtual.

“They're going to do it on a GPS so they have a tracker from where they get started to where they get down, so we'll know whether they've completed the course. So it's kind of a consolation prize, but they get credit for the 70-mile race which is good,” said Chairman of the Regatta, John Harmon, Saturday.

Despite the cold weather and some COVID restrictions, the regatta had a turnout of close to more than 100 participants, which Harmon says is much lower than in past years.

Teams traveled from all over the northeast coming from states such as Virginia, Michigan, and as close as the local team representing Bainbridge.

One manager of a team known as the Kamikaze Konoer’s from Rockland County, NY says her girls were ready to take on the water.

“The girls are just so excited to be here and racing together and they're just giving it one hundred percent. They've been working hard all year and they look forward to being in the race today,” exclaimed Patty Zollinger.

Harmon says he is looking forward to next year’s event already.

“Just having the whole thing back again, it's going to be great. It's going to be my twentieth year so it will be a welcome back and I think it will be bigger and better than ever so I'm looking forward to it.”

The races will continue into Monday and you can learn more about where you might be able to see the boats here.