Gov. Cuomo announces lowest rate of positivity in COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

NEW YORK STATE (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update today on the state's progress with the coronavirus in both the percentage of positive cases and the number of vaccinated residents.

According to the Governor's office, more than 280,000 residents in the Southern Tier have completed their vaccination series.

In the state, the weekly average of positive cases of the coronavirus has fallen to 0.73%

This new rate of positivity is a record low, as it is the lowest rate of positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the COVID crisis.

The previous record low was 0.75% in August of 2020.

This new rate marks 54 consecutive days of decline in the state.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination numbers in NY, click here.