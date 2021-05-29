Skip to Content

Grandmother, 71, says degree was ‘just to enrich myself’

Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — A lot of people have been asking Maryann Wickemeyer why. “Ever since I was little, I always wanted education,” she said, detailing how a full life, with jobs, marriage, children and then grandchildren, just kept getting in the way of pursuing a college degree. Wickemeyer, 71, of Bethlehem, has graduated summa cum laude from DeSales University with her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with concentrations in theology, history and philosophy. 

Associated Press

