Grandmother, 71, says degree was ‘just to enrich myself’

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — A lot of people have been asking Maryann Wickemeyer why. “Ever since I was little, I always wanted education,” she said, detailing how a full life, with jobs, marriage, children and then grandchildren, just kept getting in the way of pursuing a college degree. Wickemeyer, 71, of Bethlehem, has graduated summa cum laude from DeSales University with her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with concentrations in theology, history and philosophy.