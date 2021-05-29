Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Friday night’s scheduled game between the Colorado Rockies and Pirates in Pittsburgh was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday. The Pirates will enter the doubleheader on a six-game losing streak. The Rockies have lost three straight.

UNDATED (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has paid tribute to his favorite WWE stars during games. Embiid mimicked a crude Degeneration X chop after he was fouled in a Game 2 victory over Washington. Embiid has long expressed his wrestling fandom and members of the Hall of Fame wrestling stable have noticed. WWE star Triple H says Embiid has excellent form. Embiid can complete the full transformation into WWE star with a championship belt around his waist should he lead the Sixers to the NBA title. WWE traditionally sends teams custom-made championship belts. Embiid has the 76ers up 2-0 in their playoff series against Washington. Game 3 is Saturday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry says he’s going to spend the summer focus on improving following a shaky playoff performance. Jarry struggled at times during Pittsburgh’s first-round loss to the New York Islanders. Jarry gave up 21 goals in the six-game series, including three in a span of 3 minutes during Game 6 as the Islanders surged to victory. Jarry says he’s can’t worry about whether the team will bring in a veteran to challenge him next season and insists his confidence isn’t shaken going forward.

MIAMI (AP) — It’s been done four times in the Stanley Cup playoffs, most recently by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings in 2014. Done once in baseball, the Boston Red Sox pulling it off against the New York Yankees on their way to winning the 2004 World Series. So, technically, a 3-0 series deficit is not insurmountable. Except in the NBA. The first clinching opportunity of this year’s NBA playoffs has arrived, and history says the Milwaukee Bucks can go ahead and start prepping for the next round. They lead the Miami Heat 3-0 in their Eastern Conference first-round series, with Game 4 set to start a postseason quadrupleheader on Saturday.

PARIS (AP) — Five Americans have made it through qualifying rounds for the French Open tennis tournament. That is the most since 2004. Jenson Brooksby of Sacramento, California, Bjorn Fratangelo of Pittsburgh, and Mackenzie McDonald of Piedmont, California, are the U.S. three men who qualified for the Grand Slam event played on red clay. Hailey Baptiste of Washington and Varvara Lepchenko of Allentown, Pennsylvania, are the two women who made it to the main draw. The French Open begins Sunday in Paris.