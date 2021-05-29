Joel Embiid, 76ers rout Wizards to take 3-0 series lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career playoff high 36 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 132-103 rout of the Washington Wizards and a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. Embiid shot 14 of 18 from the floor with one monster dunk in 28 minutes before resting the entire fourth quarter. The 76ers shot 58.6% as a team. Washington’s Russell Westbrook had his 11th postseason triple-double despite being a game-time decision with a sprained right ankle. Tobias Harris had 20 points for Philadelphia. The top-seeded Sixers will go for the sweep in Game 4 on Monday.