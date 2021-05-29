Mackay qualifies for NCAA Championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fl (WBNG) -- Senior distance runner Emily Mackay has advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the women's 5,000.

This is the second time in her career that she will be represent Binghamton at a national meet. Mackay qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships in March.

Mackay raced in the second of two 24-runner heats in the women's 5,000 finals. She finished third in her heat and third overall with a time of 15:48.72.

Mackay is the second Binghamton women's athlete to advance to the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships.

The NCAA Track & Field Championships will take place June 6-9 at the University of Oregon.

Junior Aziza Chigatayeva was ninth in her heat and 23rd overall in the women's 3,000 steeplechase.