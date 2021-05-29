Man arrested for arson in connection to Briar Hill Rd. camper, farmhouse fire

OTSEGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- A Cherry Valley, NY man has been arrested in connection with a fire that took place earlier this month.

The fire broke out in a building on Briar Hill Road in the Town of Springfield.

49-year-old Jason Tracy was arrested after investigators found he intentionally set fire to a camper which caused an abandoned farmhouse to catch fire.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire, and multiple fire districts helped to battle the flames.

Tracy has been charged with 3rd and 4th degree arson.