Man’s baseball card collection morphs into virtual warehouse

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (AP) — Don Spagnolo has been a matchmaker of sorts for the past two decades. As the owner of Remixxd by Steel City Galleries, he’s connected a wide variety of collectibles with eager collectors around the globe. His Belle Vernon warehouse holds any number of items – from sports memorabilia to metal cartoon lunch boxes to new and vintage toys, magazines, comic books and board games. “There are probably things here sitting in an attic all these years, and someone is looking for that very thing,” he said. “We’re like a matchmaker in that way.”