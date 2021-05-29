Memorial Day ceremonies to take place Monday with American Legion, details below

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Frank A. Johnson American Legion in Johnson City has announced they will be holding several different ceremonies in observance of Memorial Day this Monday.

The first event will take place at 8 a.m. in front of the American flagpole in the Veterans section of Calvary cemetery.

The ceremonies will include the pledge of allegiance, a wreath placing, speeches, and a gun salute with the playing of taps.

There will be another ceremony at 9 a.m. at Floral Park and a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the gazebo at Veteran's Memorial Park which will include the singing of the national anthem, speeches, music, a closing prayer, and the raising of the American Flag.

Ceremony details include:

Calvary Cemetery : 8 a.m. Harry L Drive, Johnson City. Where: In front of the American flag pole in the Veterans section. 8:15 a.m. Michalovic gravesite

Floral Park Cemetery: 9 a.m. Where: Flag pole off Floral Ave.