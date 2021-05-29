Periods of rain for portions of the Southern Tier

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain 80%. Downpours possible during the afternoon. Total rainfall accumulation east of I-81 of 0.25-.075". West of I-81, 0.05"-0.25". High of 51 (46-53). Winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few lingering showers possible 30%. Low of 42 (39-44). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

By lunchtime on Sunday, rain will become more scattered to widespread. In the afternoon hours rain will be coming down the heaviest. Rain will taper in the evening on Sunday with a small chance of a few lingering showers heading into Monday.



Monday and Tuesday will be the best two days on the 7 Day forecast with mainly dry weather. By mid-week, an active weather pattern will be starting leading to multiple chances for rain.