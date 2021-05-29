Skip to Content

Once-homeless high school senior now sought by 50 colleges

3:01 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At last, Destiny Jackson, then 13, said to herself after someone called city human services workers into her family’s home — and thinking that they would see the abuse she had endured. But it didn’t happen, so she ran away and couch-surfed, lived in foster care or group homes and spent three years in a shelter. Through it all, with the help of caring others, she used the sheer force of her considerable will and a preternaturally honed self-confidence to grow herself up. Now, Jackson is about to graduate from high school after having been accepted by more than 50 colleges.

Associated Press

