Plying through history: A look at the Conestoga River

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A kayaker gliding along the Conestoga River through Lancaster city might encounter a few fishermen, some birds and maybe other kayakers, but that’s about it. Most people don’t — or won’t — swim in the slow-moving, quiet body of water that is often still called a creek. But just over a century ago, the Conestoga was the lifeblood of recreation in the county, complete with a steamboat ticket price war between two competing swim resort owners for patronage of the crowds that packed the river’s banks each summer.