Report of shots fired prompts mall evacuation; 2 detained

PITSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania mall was evacuated after a report of shots fired, but no injuries were immediately reported. Allegheny County emergency dispatchers say police were sent to the Ross Park Mall in Ross Township north of Pittsburgh after the 4:30 p.m. Saturday report. A person answering the phone at the mall security office said no injuries were reported and about 100 people inside at the time were being evacuated. Several TV stations reported county emergency dispatchers confirming that two people were detained by police. No further information was immediately available.