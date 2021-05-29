Rochester Police investigating murder, dismemberment of 37-year-old woman

ROCHESTER (WBNG) -- Police say the body of a 37-year-old woman was found dismembered in her home in Rochester.

Police say they found Shuler's body outside her home on Culver Road.

Investigators are now looking to question the victim's boyfriend, but they are unable to find him.

Police say the couple had been dating for 10 years, and are calling him a person of interest.

Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird says there are still many more questions than there are answers in solving the death of Lisa Shuler.

They are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.

"It is very important that we do speak to him [the boyfriend] to find out what happened. We don't know exactly where he may be headed. He could be going anywhere, so that's why we are asking for assistance," said Chief Laird.

Investigators are still trying to learn more about when Shuler was killed and why.