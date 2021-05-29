Rockies place Story on injured list with sore right elbow

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was placed on the injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow. The move was announced by the team before a doubleheader in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. The Rockies also reinstated infielder Matt Adams from the injured list. Story was taken out on Thursday in New York against the Mets. He’s off to a slow start this season. He’s hitting .255 with five homers. The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his deal.