School put on lockdown during prom after ‘credible’ threats

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a high school in western Pennsylvania was placed on lockdown during a procession for students attending the prom after what officials called “credible” threats. The New Castle city police department said an investigator was able to speak Friday to the individual who “did reiterate the threats,” and the person was determined to be near the high school, which was hosting the Prominade for students attending the prom. The school was placed on lockdown. WKBN-TV reports that prom festivities continued as planned later Friday evening at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown, Ohio. The individual who made the threats is being sought.