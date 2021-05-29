Trump looms large in Pennsylvania’s GOP primaries in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania’s races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party’s nominations. It’s a sign of the former president’s enduring popularity in the GOP even after Trump’s baseless campaign to discredit his 2020 election loss and his role in whipping up supporters before they attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Jim Lee is the president of Susquehanna Polling and Research. He says Republican voters seem unaffected in their support for Trump-backed candidates. But Lee also describes opposition among independent voters as a “brick wall.”