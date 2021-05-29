VINES hosts drive-thru fundraiser for a one-of-a-kind community orchard

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A drive-thru food fundraiser. It’s a unique and fun way to create awareness and support local nonprofits such as VINES.

Based in Binghamton, the organization VINES says they aim to bring community gardens to communities around the Southern Tier that need it the most.

For their next project, they have teamed up with the Junior League of Binghamton to bring a one-of-a-kind Fruit Orchard to the area. One that Executive Director Amelia LoDoce says is needed for families that are facing food insecurity.

“Unfortunately, it's very difficult for a lot of families to access affordable fresh foods and so by helping people grow their own food or growing food together as a community and then giving it out to food pantries we're making it possible for people to have better food better diets and be healthier in the long run.”

LoDoce says the plan for the orchard is not only to utilize it for food distribution to pantries in the area but to also memorialize a community member that dedicated much of his life to giving back.

