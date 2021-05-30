Skip to Content

Blackmon 3 extra-base hits, Rockies end skid, beat Pirates

4:57 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Colorado Rockies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. Blackmon hit two doubles and a triple as the Rockies ended a five-game losing streak. They were shut out in both games of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Saturday. After Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez walked Ryan McMahon with one out in the ninth, Blackmon hit an RBI double off the wall in center field to make it 3-all. Blackmon scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single from Matt Adams.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content