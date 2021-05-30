Canada lowers flags to honor residential school children

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked that flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast in honor of more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia says the remains of 215 children were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society.