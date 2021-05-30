Child killed in fire, 3 others hospitalized; cause sought

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire in a western Pennsylvania home claimed the life of a child and sent another child and two adults to hospitals. Johnstown fire crews arrived at the blaze in the Moxham section of the city shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters found two children on the second floor and got them outside. One died and the other was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with what the fire chief said were significant burns. Two adults were also taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation and burns. A state police fire marshal is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.