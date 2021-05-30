City pools and carousels ready for public use

(WBNG) -- Mayor Rich David announced all five city pools and two carousels in the area are now ready and open for public use.

Although this weekend's weather was a bit too gloomy for swimming, local children and families made their way out to enjoy a ride on one of Binghamton's timeless classic carousels.

Alex, a local carousel rider enjoying Rec Park's carousel today told 12 News she was excited to ride the ride and enjoys picking her favorite horses, saying she sometimes likes to name them.

Masks are required to ride the carousels in Recreation Park and Ross Park Zoo.

At the pools, locker rooms and pool decks will be closed to reduce crowds, and you should expect to sign in at the parks for contact tracing purposes in all locations.