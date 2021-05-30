Conley now former team’s villain, 76ers on verge of sweep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies’ fans cheered Mike Conley earlier this year when he finally earned All-Star recognition in his 14th season. Now they’re trying hard not to boo the guard they loved for so long. Conley says sometimes you live long enough to become the villain. Conley is busy trying to lead the top-seeded Utah Jazz to a quick first-round series win up 2-1 going into Game 4. He’s also taking on his replacement in Memphis in Ja Morant. The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of their first sweep in 36 years if they can finish their series with Washington on Monday night.