Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career playoff high 36 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 132-103 rout of the Washington Wizards and a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. Embiid shot 14 of 18 from the floor with one monster dunk in 28 minutes before resting the entire fourth quarter. The 76ers shot 58.6% as a team. Washington’s Russell Westbrook had his 11th postseason triple-double despite being a game-time decision with a sprained right ankle. Tobias Harris had 20 points for Philadelphia. The top-seeded Sixers will go for the sweep in Game 4 on Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows drove in his third run on a tiebreaking RBI infield single during a two-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 14th time in 15 games, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies. Meadows made it 4-3 on his hit off José Alvarado. Tampa Bay took a two-run lead when Alvarado walked pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau with the bases load. Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler gave up three runs, four hits, two walks and struck out a career-high 14 over seven innings. The right-hander made six starts in May, going 2-0 with 57 strikeouts, five walks and allowing 11 runs in 43 1/3 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh bullpen finished off a pair of seven-inning shutouts, and the Pirates blanked the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to sweep a doubleheader. After JT Brubaker excelled to win the opener 7-0 and stop Pittsburgh’s six-game losing streak, Keller was equally impressive. The Pirates shut out a team in both games of a doubleheader for the first time since Oct. 3, 1976, against the St. Louis Cardinals. Pittsburgh pitchers combined to hold Colorado to just six total hits. The Rockies have lost five in a row.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated catcher J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day injured list. Realmuto was placed on the IL on May 21, retroactive to May 18, with a bruised left hand. He was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay. Catcher Rafael Marchán was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Realmuto was hitting .294 with four homers and 17 RBIs before being sidelined.