Louisiana coast still hurting from storms, bracing for more

CAMERON, La. (AP) — Nine months after two back-to-back hurricanes hammered their towns, scores of coastal Louisiana residents are still struggling to recover. Many still live in campers next to the cement slabs where their houses once stood. Others face supply shortages or are trying to resolve insurance claims. Meanwhile, the Atlantic hurricane season begins again next month and weather forecasters are predicting it will be a busy one. On Aug. 27, 2020, Category 4 Hurricane Laura rammed into the coast near the town of Cameron with maximum winds of 150 mph. Just six weeks later, Hurricane Delta made landfall about 10 miles away with 97-mph winds.