Man shot, killed after striking Oklahoma deputy with vehicle

ANTLERS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who struck a sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle following a chase in rural southeastern Oklahoma has been fatally shot by a deputy. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says that after Pushmataha County sheriff’s deputies had pulled the man over for a traffic stop at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday west of Antlers, he drove away. The OSBI said the deputies pursued the vehicle, which also carried a female passenger. Eventually, the suspect stopped and deputies approached. OSBI says that as the passenger was being removed from the vehicle, the suspect tried to drive away again and struck the deputy. A deputy fatally shot the man, who died at the scene.