Movie theaters back open in Binghamton

(WBNG) -- As more entertainment venues, restaurants, and shops reopen, many have been eagerly awaiting the return of movies in theaters.

The Regal Cinema in Front St. of Binghamton and AMC theatre in Vestal are now reopened for operation.

Regal Cinemas tells us they are requiring masks to be worn by those who are unvaccinated and say the team is sanitizing the theaters between each movie.

The theaters recommend you buy your movie tickets online, ahead of time to ensure you get a ticket.

To learn more about Regal Cinema in Binghamton, click here.

For AMC Vestal information, click here.