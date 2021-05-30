New Harry Potter store in NYC to open June 3

NEW YORK CITY (WBNG) -- Fans of Harry Potter will soon be able to step inside the magical wizarding world in a one of a kind NYC store.

Opening this Thursday, June 3, the worlds only Harry Potter merchandise store, named Harry Potter New York, dedicated to selling all things themed after the novels and films, will open its doors to visitors.

The store is a three-minute walk from Madison Square Park in the city and does not only sell the merchandise of your Hogwarts House.

Harry Potter New York offers interactive games in the store, photo opportunities with Dumbledore, and more.

The store is over 21,000 square feet spanning 3 floors.

Karl Durrant, the Vice President and General Manager of Warner Bros. Retail says he believes the store is opening at the right time.

"It's been a really tough year in a lot of peoples' lives. We have a giant Fawkes the phoenix hanging over our enterance at 5th Avenue, and I sometimes see that as a bit of a sign for the store -- a phoenix from the flames," Durrant said.

Harry Potter New York showcases an exact mold of Dumbledore's rotating staircase and exclusive wands featuring the Golden Snitch.

